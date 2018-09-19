Lady Tigers tennis sweeps Shelby

GALION — The wins just keep on coming for the Galion Lady Tigers tennis program.

On Tuesday afternoon, the blue and orange welcomed the visiting Shelby Lady Whippets to Heise Park to compete in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference action. Galion would make quick work of the Shelby squad in a clean, 5-0 sweep.

The Tigers are now 11-0 in league play and 18-0 overall while riding a 42-match winning streak.

All three of the usual singles players were back in action on Tuesday and only surrendered two set points to the Shelby competition.

Kayley Gimbel cruised at first singles in straight sets; 6-0, 6-0 as did third singles athlete Jalyn Oswald. At second singles, Katherine Talbott won by a final tally of 6-2, 6-0.

First doubles duo of Danielle Schneider and Kiersten Gifford cruised to a 6-0, 6-4 victroy while the second doubles pairing of Katie Baughn and Elli Chandler completed the sweep with a 6-0, 7-6 (7-2 tiebreak) victory.

Galion travels to Willard today for their second round match of the State Coaches Tournament. The Lady Tigers defeated the hosting Lady Crimson Flashes back on August 13; 3-2.

