Tigers fall to rival Spartans in MOAC volleyball

MARION — On Tuesday evening, the Galion Lady Tigers volleyball squad headed out to Marion for a clash with Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference rivals, the Pleasant Lady Spartans. Galion defeated their conference foes at home back on August 23 in a five-set marathon match and have been on quite a roll ever since.

However, in their season finale against the Spartans, the Tigers would be handed their first conference defeat, falling to Pleasant in four sets; 22-25, 25-18, 23-25, 25-27. With the defeat, the blue and orange falls to 10-3 overall on the season and now sit in a three-way tie atop the conference with both Pleasant and Ontario at 7-1.

Despite 11 serving errors on the evening, Galion still turned in a strong performance at the service line, going 84/95 while recording 13 team aces. On service receptions, the Lady Tigers were 80/84.

Nicole Thomas turned in a stellar, 20/20 performance, leading to three of those aces. Jaden Ivy had quite an evening at the line as well, finishing at a 14/18 clip while posting five aces.

Other service statistics for the Tigers were: Samantha Comer- 10/13, 2 aces; Kayla Hardy- 9/11; Kate Schieber- 17/18, 2 aces and Abby Foust- 14/15, 1 ace.

Galion’s attack was led by the usual suspects on Tuesday as Ivy turned in 17 kills as Comer finished with 14. Gillian Miller would also finish in double-figures at 11. Hardy turned in four kills and Gracie Groves rounded out the 48-kill effort from the visitors with two kills.

Hardy would wrap the contest going 125/129 setting en route to adding 42 assists to her career total. Comer, Groves, Foust and Thomas would record one assist apiece as Galion finished with 46 on the match on 159/165 handling.

Defensively for the Tigers, Brooklyn Cosey would lead the block party with two blocks while teammates Comer and Hardy each earned a block apiece. Galion would post 66 digs on the evening on 85 attempts, led by 15 from Foust. Thomas and Ivy would both reach double-digits, posting 14 and 12 digs, respectively. Hardy and Schieber turned in eight digs apiece while Comer finished with six. Miller ended the match with two digs and Cosey wrapped the category with a dig.

Galion will return to their home floor for another MOAC contest on Thursday, September 20 against the visiting River Valley Lady Vikings.

By Chad Clinger

