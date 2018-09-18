Bucyrus no match for undefeated Northmor spikers

BUCYRUS — The Bucyrus Lady Redmen volleyball squad played host to the Northmor Lady Golden Knights on Monday evening in non-conference action.

Northmor would have no issues with their hosts, winning in straight sets to remain undefeated; 25-15, 25-9, 25-18. The Knights are now 11-0 overall on the season and remain atop the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference standings alongside the Highland Lady Fighting Scots at 6-0. Bucyrus falls to 2-11 overall and sit winless in the Northern-10 Athletic Conference at 0-6.

The varied net attack remained in tact for Northmor, led by 11/12 hitting and eight kills from Julianne Kincaid. Macy Miracle turned in seven kills on 14/15 attacking while Anna Donner also chimed in with seven kills. Leslie Brubaker contributed five kills and Lily Tate got in on the action with four kills.

Donner was the leading setter on the evening, posting a 35/35 performance en route to recording 15 assists. Miracle added a dozen assists and Tate chipped in five.

Defensively, Kincaid, Brubaker and Hanna Bentley racked up two blocks apiece at the net to thwart a potential Bucyrus threat. Aly Blunk finished the game with 12 digs while Abby Donner and Miracle each posted four.

Serving continued to be a staple in the Northmor success as well as Miracle tallied four aces on 9/10 serving. Miracle was joined by Donner and Blunk as the two netters posted a pair of aces apiece on 14/15 and 13/13 serving, respectively.

On Tuesday evening, the Golden Knights faced a true test, on the road against the aforementioned Scots. On Thursday, September 20, KMAC play will continue for Northmor as they play host to the visiting Fredericktown Lady Freddies.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/09/web1_Golden-Knights-Logo-4.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

