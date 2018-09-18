Tigers‘ tennis rolls Colts to remain unbeaten

GALION — On Monday afternoon, the Galion Lady Tigers tennis squad hosted the Clear Fork Lady Colts in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference action.

For the third time this season, the blue and orange defeated Clear Fork, this time by a 4-1 tally. Galion is now 10-0 in MOAC play and has won 41 consecutive matches.

The Tigers went with a slightly different lineup card on Monday, switching up some singles and doubles players.

Leading the way was first singles standout Kayley Gimbel. Gimbel remained unbeaten on the season with an easy 6-0, 6-0 victory to earn her 17th win of the season. Playing in second singles action on the day was Elli Chandler. Chandler, usually the doubles partner of Katie Baughn, won 7-6 (tiebreak, 7-1), 6-4 for Galion’s second point. Baughn tried her hand at third singles on the day and was defeated in a difficult and lengthy match; 5-7, 6-3, 5-10 (tiebreak).

Playing in first doubles on the afternoon was the tandem of Katherine Talbott and Jalyn Oswald. Usually the Tigers’ second and third singles stars, Talbott and Oswald cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win. In second doubles play, the duo of Danielle Schneider and Kiersten Gifford picked up the fourth point for the home team with a 6-2, 6-0 victory.

The always busy Galion Lady Tigers hosted the visiting Shelby Whippets on Tuesday afternoon. On Thursday, the doubles teams from Galion will be in Marion for their portion of the MOAC tourney with the singles players taking the courts on Saturday, September 22.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

