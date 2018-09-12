Lady Knights roll Mount Gilead, remain undefeated

GALION — After defeating the Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles in non-conference action on Monday, the Northmor Lady Golden Knights were back at home again on Tuesday evening. This time, it was Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference foe, the Mount Gilead Lady Indians heading to the black and gold’s home gym.

Northmor would down Mount Gilead in straight sets; 25-8, 25-9, 25-14 to improve to 9-0 overall on the season and 5-0 in KMAC play.

The home team recorded 40 kills on Tuesday evening, thanks to 16 assists from Macy Miracle, 14 from Lily Tate and 10 from Anna Donner.

Leading the attack for Northmor was Donner, going 28/30 at the net with 15 kills. Hanna Bentley turned in a 16/16 performance that led to nine kills for the Knights. Miracle was busy setting up the attack but also chipped in 13/13 hitting with seven kills. Julianne Kincaid and Tate added five and four kills, respectively.

Miracle, Tate and Donner were also busy from the service line. Miracle finished the match at a 20/23 clip, good for two aces in the process. Tate went a perfect, 11/11 with an ace while Donner went 7/8 with an ace of her own.

Defensively, Kincaid and Bentley notched a block apiece while Blunk turned in 11 digs. Donner recorded nine digs while Abby Donner dug-out seven Mount Gilead attack attempts.

A trio of road trips awaits Northmor, starting with a trip to Centerburg on Thursday, September 13. On Monday, September 17, the Lady Knights will be at Bucyrus for a non-conference clash before heading to Highland for a clash atop the KMAC standings on Tuesday, September 18.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com