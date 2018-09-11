Tigers claim City Golf Tournament title

MANSFIELD — Last Friday morning, the Galion Tigers golf team headed over to Oaktree Golf Club in Mansfield to compete in the City Golf Tournament hosted by the team representing the Ontario Warriors.

It took more than the standard 18-hole competition to not only decide the medalist on the day but also in order to claim a team title.

When all was said and done and the final scorecards turned in, it would be the orange and blue representing Galion coming away with another invitational title. The Tigers edge the Lexington Minutemen in the playoff format after both teams finished with a team score of 305.

Rounding out the field in Mansfield on Friday were: 3. Clear Fork- 335; 4. Ontario- 339; 5. Madison- 341; 6. Crestview- 353 and 7. Mansfield Senior- 394.

Matthew McMullen managed to take home the medalist honors on the day after defeating Lexington’s Taylor Wittmer in the assigned playoff-hole format. McMullen shot a 35 on the front-nine and a 36 on the back-nine to tally 71 over the 18 holes. Wittmer shot a 33 on the front and 38 on the back to force the playoff.

Spencer Keller turned in a 75-stroke performance on the day (36, 39) while Jack McElligott was just one stroke behind at a 76 (38, 38). Rounding out the kept scores for the Tigers was Matt Kingseed with an overall score of 83 (44, 39). Max Longwell was also in action and fired an 84 (40, 44) while Kaleb Harsh shot an 85 (42, 43).

The Galion Tigers remain at a perfect 12-0 within the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference, well ahead of current second place school in the standings, the Pleasant Spartans, who are 5-5.

Galion hosted Shelby on Tuesday, September 11 for Senior Night and will be back on the road on Wednesday, September 12 at River Valley. The clash with the Vikings will be one of the final tune-ups for the Tigers as the MOAC Tournament is set to take place on Thursday, September 20. This year’s conference tourney will be held at Valley View in Galion with action set to tee-off at 9 a.m.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

