Galion, Crawford winCrestline falls to 1-2

On Friday, September 7, the Galion Tigers, the Colonel Crawford Eagles and the Crestline Bulldogs were all on the road in week three high school football action.

Galion was off to Upper Sandusky for a clash with the hosting Rams. Both squads entered the contest but it would be the visiting Tigers that would improve to 3-0 by defeating their hosts in a shutout; 34-0. The Tigers will kick-off Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference play next Friday by hosting the Pleasant Spartans (3-0).

As for the Crawford Eagles, it would be a trip to Cardington and a meeting with the Pirates. Colonel Crawford would march to a 2-1 record by upending Cardington; 28-12. The Pirates are still winless at 0-3 and will begin Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference play on the road next week at Centerburg. Crawford will play host to the Upper Rams to kick-off their Northern-10 Athletic Conference schedule.

Crestline was the only team in the Galion Inquirer coverage area to be defeated on Friday evening. The Bulldogs were up in Greenwich for their annual clash with the South Central Trojans. South Central would get the better of their visitors and improve to 3-0 with the 38-13 victory. The Bulldogs are set to continue their independent schedule next Saturday when they head to Miamisburg for a meeting with the Dayton Christian Warriors while the Trojans play at Plymouth.