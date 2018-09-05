Galion tennis serves up sweep of Buckeye Valley

DELAWARE — The Galion Lady Tigers tennis team traveled down to Delaware on Tuesday afternoon to meet up with the hosting Buckeye Valley Lady Barons.

Buckeye Valley would prove to be no match for the undefeated squad as Galion cruised to a clean-sweep victory; 5-0. The win improves the Galion record in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference play to 6-0 while their overall record moves to 11-0.

Kayley Gimbel at first singles, Katherine Talbott at second and Jalyn Oswald at third singles all were victorious in their matches with a combined score of 36 games won to just one game lost. Gimbel, Talbott and Oswald all improve to a perfect 12-0 on their respective seasons.

In doubles action, the first doubles pairing of Kiersten Gifford and Danielle Schneider won; 6-0, 6-3 while the second doubles duo of Elli Chandler and Katie Baughn also won in straight sets; 6-0, 6-0.

The Lady Tigers have now won 34 consecutive matches spanning the past two seasons.

Galion travels to Upper Sandusky for a non-conference match with the hosting Lady Rams on Wednesday afternoon before returning home to host their first home contest of the season on Thursday against a conference foe in the the likes of the Pleasant Lady Spartans.

By Chad Clinger

