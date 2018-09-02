Visiting Irish too much to handle for ‘Dogs

CRESTLINE — The Crestline Bulldogs were at home again in week two high school football action on Friday, September 1.

After defeating the Buckeye Central Bucks a week ago, the ‘Dogs played host to the Fisher Catholic Irish from Lancaster.

Unfortunately for the blue and white, they would see their visitors distance themselves early en route to a 35-7 victory. With the loss, Crestline finds themselves at 1-1 on the season.

Fisher Catholic would score the first quarter’s only points on a defensive touchdown thanks to a 56-yard pick-six. Once the Irish added the extra-point it was 7-0 and that’s how the first 12-minutes would conclude.

The second quarter was much the same bad luck for the hometown ‘Dogs as the Irish scored their second touchdown of the evening on a 26-yard run and added the PAT to go up by a score of 14-0. Fisher Catholic’s offense would not be finished scoring though as they also added a 10-yard touchdown run and the following extra-point to give themselves a 21-0 advantage. Before the half came to a conclusion, the Irish “D” would tack on two additional points via a safety to take a 23-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Crestline’s defense would hold the visitor’s offense silent in the third period but the Irish would record another safety in the frame. The Bulldogs were able to get on the scoreboard in the third thanks to a two-yard touchdown run from senior quarterback Ty Clark. Logan Parrella booted the PAT through and heading into the fourth quarter, Crestline found themselves down by a tally of 25-7.

The home team would be held scoreless again in the fourth as the visiting Irish added a one-yard touchdown run equipped with the PAT and a 41-yard field goal to bring the game to its final score of 35-7.

On the night, the Crestline Bulldogs managed just 183 yards of total offense; 94 through the air and 89 on the ground.

Clark completed just four of 17 passes for the game, good for 94 yards while tossing one interception. On the ground, Clark carried the ball four times for ten yards and posted the team’s only touchdown.

Caleb Moore was the leading rusher for the Bulldogs, carrying the ball 15 times for 57 yards. Dakota Wireman picked up 16 yards on four carries and Ethan Clum rounded out the ground game for Crestline with three carries for seven yards.

Jaxson France and Jaden Stewart recorded one catch apiece in Friday’s loss, both for big gains. France’s reception led to a 57-yard gain while Stewart’s grab was good for 26 yards.

Defensively, the Bulldogs got to the Irish quarterback a total of five times. Wireman and Clum finished with two sacks each while Parrella recorded one.

In week three action, the ‘Dogs will take to the road, heading to Greenwich for their annual meeting with the South Central Trojans. On Saturday, September 15, Crestline makes a long road trip down to Dayton for a contest with the hosting Dayton Christian Warriors.

By Chad Clinger

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy
Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048