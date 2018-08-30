Galion golfers continue dominance

GALION — On Wednesday afternoon, the Galion Tigers and the Pleasant Spartans met at Sycamore Creek Golf Course in Galion for a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference dual.

The Tigers would improve to 8-0 in conference action in 2018 with a 161-184 victory over their guests. With the victory, Galion extends their MOAC winning streak to 23 consecutive matches dating back to the end of the 2016 season.

Medalist on the afternoon was sophomore Spencer Keller, turning in a nine-hole round of 39. Just one stroke behind Keller at a 40 was senior Jack McElligott. Freshman Max Longwell finished the day with a 40 for the Tigers as well and sophomore Matthew McMullen rounded out the kept scores with a 42-shot round. Seniors Matt Kingseed and Kaleb Harsh were also in action, shooting a 44 and 49, respectively.

Galion will play host to the visiting Ontario Warriors on Thursday, August 30. After a few days off, the Tigers will be back in action on Tuesday, September 4 against the Spartans again, this time at Pleasant’s home course. The clash against the Spartans will kick-off a week that will see the Tigers playing five matches, two of which are invitational tourneys, in five days. All of the matches from September 4-8 will be on the road and conclude with the Norwalk Invite on Saturday.

