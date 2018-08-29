Chad Clinger column: I couldn’t do this job without you!

Here we go again!

A new sports year at Galion, Northmor, Colonel Crawford and Crestline high schools.

I am entering my third full season as the Galion Inquirer sports reporter. Along the way I found what works as far as coverage and event recaps go. I strive to bring the best in high school sports coverage to readers. However, I would definitely not be able to do my job without the help of quite a few people.

My job will always be to highlight the kids as much as possible, in wins or losses. Unfortunately, I can not be in more than one place at a time. A special thank you goes out to athletic directors from each school in the Inquirer coverage area; Kyle Baughn at Galion, Justin Hershberger at Northmor, David Sheldon at Colonel Crawford and Mathew Wade at Crestline. Without these gentlemen, I would be mostly lost on how to contact coaches, which coaching changes have occurred, what events have been postponed or who took the respective team photos from each school. I fully appreciate each and every one of you and thank you for making my job a little easier.

Speaking of photos, a special thank you goes out to the studios and photographers that took the fall sports team photos: Photorama for doing Galion and Colonel Crawford; Unique Imagies of Ohio and Gary Bellew for snapping Northmor; and Jill Dailey of Ellis Studios for the Crestline team shots. You all did a great job, per usual. I appreciate your continued cooperation throughout the school year for helping to improve the look of these preview tabs.

I also want to thank the coaches. There are too many to list, but just know that when I come into the office and I see that you have sent me spreadsheets, stats or scoring summaries that you have put a smile on my bearded face. Without your help, knowledge and guidance, the athletes would be lost, as would I. It makes it much easier to highlight performances when we all work together.

Another big and appreciative thank you goes to the staff at the Galion Inquirer, full-timers and stringers. Without you, I would not be able to live out my dream as a sports reporter. Thank you to editor Russ Kent for not only giving me the job a few years ago, but for pushing me toward continued growth. Photographer and news reporter Erin Miller, you are the best and I appreciate you more than you know. Vicki Taylor, Angie Caldwell and Joanne Armstrong, not everyone could do the jobs that you ladies do. Thanks for keeping this all afloat. Alison Allonas, our ad lady and my fellow couponing enthusiast, thank you so much for the hard work that you do, day in and day out. Also, Rob Hamilton, long-time sports reporter at the Morrow County Sentinel, a special shout-out to you for filling in the Northmor events that I can’t seem to get to. And I cannot forget my main man Don Tudor. Your work behind the camera is a thing of beauty and the fact that you are a Boston Red Sox fan makes me appreciate you even more!

I look forward to another exciting fall sports season and beyond. We have teams in this area coming off state championship trips and conference championships. There also are teams looking to rebuild after successful — and not so successful — seasons. One of the joys of covering sports is that you never know what to expect when it comes to tams and athletes.

With the help of everyone, we can bring readers information, details and highlights, all while helping to make my job feel a less like work.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/08/web1_Me-5-2.jpg

Chad Clinger Galion Inquirer