Galion Police Reports

Thursday, August 23

12:42 a.m. — A report of a suspicious person in the 800 block of Harding Way East was investigated.

12:43 a.m. — Police received a report of two suspicious males at Heise Park.

12:54 a.m. — A report of a suspicious person in the 800 block of Harding Way West was investigated.

8:47 a.m. — A Galion woman was issued a citation after a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle on Buehler Street. No one was injured.

10:57 a.m. — A report of a male that fell asleep or passed out in the drive-thru at Firelands Federal Credit Union, 1222 Ohio 598, was investigated. The male left the vehicle prior to officers’ arrival and police were unable to locate him.

12:45 p.m. — A welfare check was conducted on an elderly woman in the 800 block of South Market Street and everything was fine.

12:46 p.m. — A First Avenue resident reported that an unwanted person had been at their house, but left before officers arrived.

1:39 p.m. — A man was arrested for theft after officers were called to the Beverage Center, 251 S. Market St., after someone stole two cartons of cigarettes.

2:11 p.m. — A Galion was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant. He also was charged with resisting arrest and obstruction after attempting to flee from police in the South Pierce Street area.

3:39 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 500 block of Galion Arms.

4:01 p.m. — A Portland Way North resident reported a juvenile daughter had been threatened by an adult.

Friday, August 24

2:47 a.m. — Officers investigated a report of a male walking and singing loudly in the 600 block of Harding Way East. A bag of white powder was found where the male had been standing.

3:34 a.m. — A 34-year-old Shelby man was arrested on two counts of possession of drugs and one charge of possessing drug abuse instruments. He was also cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a temporary permit.

7:25 a.m. — A report of an unruly juvenile was investigated in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

11:09 a.m. — A report of a man lying in the road that may have hit his head on the concrete was investigated on North East Street at Primrose Street.

11:20 a.m. — Officers assisted EMS with a sick man on Mansfield Street.

1:56 p.m. — Officers mediated a dispute over money at the Home Town Inn and the person causing a problem was banned from the hotel.

2:40 p.m. — A report of vandalism to a vehicle was investigated in the 1300 block of Freese Works Place.

4:36 p.m. — A hit-skip accident was reported on Railroad Street.

5:42 p.m. — A Clay Street resident reported medication stolen.

8:42 p.m. — An accident that happened at McDonald’s was reported to police.

11:06 p.m. — A 34-year-old Bucyrus woman was arrested for disorderly conduct on Allen Street.

Saturday, August 25

2:08 a.m. — A report of a suspicious man at Powers Reservoir was a fisherman packing up to go home.

4:40 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 500 block of Galion Arms.

6:15 p.m. — A debit card found on the ground in the 100 block of Harding Way East was turned over to officers.

8:29 p.m. — A Galion man was issued a summons for possession of marijuana in the North Market Street area.

10:47 p.m. — A juvenile was arrested for domestic violence in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

Sunday, August 26

12:26 a.m. — A report of a suspicious person in the 800 block of Bucyrus Road was investigated.

2:14 a.m. — A report of a fight was investigated in the 400 block of Harding Way East.

2:24 a.m. — Galion police arrested a woman on a probation violation when the vehicle she was riding in was stopped by police on South Union Street.

3:42 a.m. — A report of a man threatening people at Circle K was investigated.

1:09 p.m. — A report of an unruly juvenile was investigated in the 400 block of South Pierce Street.

3:55 p.m. — A welfare check was conducted on a juvenile in the 700 block of South Boston Street.

4:59 p.m. — A report of a man that stole a bag of candy from Circle K was investigated.

3:16 p.m. — A hit-skip accident was investigated in the 1200 block of Harding Way East.