Tigers tennis keeps winning streak alive

MARION — The Galion Lady Tigers tennis team traveled to Marion on Monday afternoon for a rescheduled contest with the hosting Harding Prexies.

With Galion and Harding sitting atop the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference standings in recent history, it was sure to be a good match. It would be the Lady Tigers outlasting the Prexies and handing the hosts their first conference loss with a 3-2 victory. Galion improves to 6-0 overall on the season and 3-0 within the MOAC.

On the afternoon, it would be the singles trio of Kayley Gimbel, Katherine Talbott and Jalyn Oswald coming through as big winners to secure the win for Galion and keep the winning streak alive and well.

At first singles, Gimbel cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 victory. Talbott and Oswald would earn the Tigers their second and third points as both competitors won their matches; 6-2, 6-0.

With the three points earned by the Lady Tigers in singles play and the match won, both of Galion’s doubles teams battled in long, hard fought losses.

The first doubles tandem of Danielle Schneider and Kiersten Gifford lost in three sets; 6-2, 2-6, 2-6 while the second doubles pairing of Katie Baughn and Elli Chandler competed in a three-plus hour marathon before falling; 7-6 (tiebreak 7-3), 5-7, 2-6.

Galion will be on the road at Shelby on Tuesday afternoon for a clash with the newest member of the MOAC. On Thursday, August 30, the Lady Tigers will host their first match of the 2018 season against the visiting Ontario Lady Warriors.

