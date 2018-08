CRESTLINE — The Bulldogs of Crestline High School opened up their season at home on Friday by hosting the visiting Buckeye Central Bucks.

Crestline would have no issues with their visitors as they cruised to a 26-6 victory over the Bucks.

Check back for more on this game and other local games as more information is received here at the Galion Inquirer.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

