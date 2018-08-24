Galion rolls in easy 37-13 opening-night win over Bucyrus

GALION — The Galion Tigers and Bucyrus Redmen met up for the 107th time on Friday night at Unckrich Field to play for the Seccaium Park Trophy.

Galion would go on to defeat the visiting Bucyrus squad by a final of 37-13 to secure the trophy yet again and to keep head coach Matt Dick undefeated against the Redmen in his coaching career (3-0).

The Tigers won the coin flip and opted to receive, hoping to strike first. However, Bucyrus perfectly executed a squib quick to take over possession. In that first possession and throughout much of the contest, the Redmen were plagued by penalties and would be forced to punt after being pushed to a fourth down and 27 yards to go. Galion would see their offense take the field for the first time in 2018 and drive the ball 76 yards to a score via a five-yard touchdown run from Colbey Fox to begin the scoring. Dominic Pittman added the point after and the hosting Tigers were up early; 7-0.

Galion would score again on an Elias Middleton to Kalib Griffin connection from 21-yards out in the first quarter and with another PAT from Pittman, go up 14-0.

In the second, it was much the same for Bucyrus as they failed to move the ball down the field and were continuously haunted by penalties. The Tigers would see their fare share of yellow flags on the night as well but found ways to get the ball across the goal line.

After a long punt return by Griffin, Fox would punch in his second rushing TD of the night, this time from 17-yards out to put Galion up 20-0 before the half as Bucyrus blocked Pittman’s point after attempt.

In the second half, the Redmen received the opening kick-off and appeared to right the ship as Harley Robinson broke off a long run of 46 yards, resulting in a Bucyrus touchdown to get the visitors on the board. The extra-point sailed wide left and early in the third it was 20-6 in favor of the orange and blue.

The home team’s first possession of the second half resulted in a 35-yard touchdown from Middleton to Isaiah Alsip, followed by a Fox two-point conversion. With the Tigers now up 28-6, Galion’s defense posted points by sacking Seibert in the endzone for a safety and go up 30-6. With Bucyrus free-kicking from their own 20, Griffin was sent back deep for the return and he would do just that. Griffin picked up the kick and, with some fancy footwork along the sideline, ran the kick in for a 75-yard touchdown. After Pittman’s extra-point, the Tigers sent the running clock rule into effect by expanding their lead to 37-6.

Bucyrus would manage just one more touchdown as Seibert and Robinson connected for a one-yard touchdown on a fade route thanks to Robinson’s tremendous leaping ability. After the extra-point, the clock returned to normal but it would be too late for the Redmen as the Tigers secured the Seccaium Park Trophy for the 10th consecutive season.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com