Clear Fork no match for Galion tennis squad

LEXINGTON — The Galion Lady Tigers tennis squad traveled to Lexington to meet up for a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference match against the Clear Fork Lady Colts on Thursday, August 23.

The defending conference champions would have no issues with the Colts en route to a 5-0 sweep on the afternoon. After three consecutive rainouts, the Lady Tigers won their sixth straight match to begin the 2018 season at 6-0.

Kaley Gimbel cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 victory at first singles while Katherine Talbott was victorious at second singles; 6-1, 6-0. Jalyn Oswald rounded out the singles winners with another 6-0, 6-0 win for Galion. All three singles players remain undefeated at 6-0 on the season.

In doubles action, the first doubles team of Kiersten Gifford and Danielle Schneider won; 6-1, 6-1 and the second doubles pairing of Katie Baughn and Elli Chandler completed the sweep by winning; 6-1, 6-0.

Galion travels to Marion to clash with the Harding Prexies on Monday, August 27 for a MOAC match. The Lady Tigers will remain busy throughout the week, heading to Shelby for league play against the Lady Whippets on Tuesday before heading back to Sandusky Perkins for the make-up date of the State Team Meet on Wednesday, August 29. Galion is set to finally play their home opener on the newly renovated courts in Heise Park on Thursday, August 30 against the visiting Ontario Lady Warriors.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

