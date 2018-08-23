Northmor needs to reload as new season starts

GALION — In 2017, the Northmor’s football team finished with an overall record of 8-3 while qualifying for the postseason for the first time in school history. They did so under first-year head coach Scott Armrose.

Armrose is back for season No. 2 with the black and gold after his historic first season which also saw the Knights finish in third in an absolutely stacked top-half of the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference with a mark of 5-2. Like other coaches in the area, Armrose must replace the members of the class of 2018 that led Northmor to its success last fall.

Meechie Johnson will be missed a lot after graduating. Johnson had2,581 rushing yards en route to 37 touchdowns. Meechie’s 2,581 yards was good for third overall in the entire State of Ohio and made him the only quarterback to break the top-12 according to the figures listed on MaxPreps. For Johnson’s career, he notched 5,732 all-purpose yards, which included 3,821 rushing yards and 66 total touchdowns, 51 of which were on the ground.

Joining Meechie on the list of graduates are Conan Becker, Ryan Moore, Tyson Moore and Austin Wheeler. Johnson netted eight honors in 2017, including All-Ohio first-team honors and North Central Ohio Football Coaches Association Offensive Skilled Player of the Year. Becker, a wrestling standout as well, earned a pair of awards while R. Moore scored four awards with T. Moore snagging three himself. Wheeler finished his career with six awards won for his work in 2017, including All-Ohio second-team accolades.

“We will have to replace one of the most athletic classes our school has ever seen so, inexperience will be our obstacle this season,” Armrose said. “We have 17 returning letterwinners from last year’s firstplayoff team. The team will see three returning starters to anchor the O-line in Bradon Planey, Jordan Haines and Ethan Trainer. Conor Becker and Ryland Thomas will be back in the backfield for us and first-year starting quarterback Hunter Mariotti will help lead our balanced offensive attack.”

As for the defense, Armrose will look to some of the same names to make an impact.

“Our team will have a great deal of speed defensively. Returning starters Becker and Thomas at the linebacker position and All-Ohio defensive end Blake Miller as well as D’Marcus Hudson at tackle should all fill in the leadership roles for our relatively inexperienced defense.”

The KMAC will once again be a difficult conference in this, its second year in existence.

“It will be competitive in the KMAC again this year,” states the head coach. “Highland has proven themselves as the team to beat but East Knox returns a lot of players on both sides of the ball and you can never count out Danville as they will most likely be a playoff team again this year with their ability to put up points.”

Northmor’s week one contest will be on the road against the Elgin Comets. On August 31, the Knights will play their first home game of the season against Worthington Christian. KMAC play gets underway on September 14 when the black and gold travel to Fredericktown to meet up with the hosting Freddies.

Photo by Unique Images of Ohio 2018 Northmor Golden Knights https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/08/web1_Northmor-football.jpg Photo by Unique Images of Ohio 2018 Northmor Golden Knights

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048