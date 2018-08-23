Golden Knights host Northmor CC Invitational

GALION — Back on Monday, August 20, the Northmor Golden Knights cross country teams hosted the 220-plus runner strong Northmor CC Invitational.

For the day, both the boys and girls squads representing the Fredericktown Freddies came away with team titles while the Northmor boys ran to a runner-up finish while the Lady Golden Knights finished third.

Jacob Poling of Elgin took the boys individual title, crossing the finish line with a time of 17:26.59.

Northmor saw four runners finish within the top-25 in the field of 132 runners on the day with Mostyn Evans earning the highest finish at 13th with a time of 18:57.65. Ryan Bentley came in 14th overall in 19:01.97 with Amil Upchurch right behind him in 15th with a time of 19:07.34. Rounding out the top-25 finishers was Gavvin Keen, snagging 25th in a time of 19:51.12.

The Golden Knights had 14 other participants in the field on Monday as well. Other runners and their placements were: 39. BJ White; 42. Austin Amens; 47. Chase Hoover; 48. Kyle Price; 50. Kooper Keen; 56. TJ Diehl; 93. Jack Sears; 96. PJ Lower; 102. Dylan Amens; 103. Zach Govoni; 106. Kolton Hart; 119. Josh Cramer; 121. Anthony Bryant and 128. Ethan Branch.

Crestline had two runners in action at the Northmor Invite as well. Dan Kiser finished in 57th overall (21:41.78) and Lucas Cochrun crossed the finish line in 124th (30:00.45).

Over in the girls portion of the race, Emma Hinkle of Loudonville won the individual portion of the race in a time of 20:59.27 to outlast the other 90 runners in the field.

Julianna DiTullio, Julia Kanagy and Sabrina Kelley all earned top-25 finishes for the Lady Knights on the day. DiTullio finished the 5k in a time of 22:48.69, good for sixth place. Kanagy was right behind her, finishing seventh with a time of 23:01.87. Kelley took home 19th place by finishing the event in 24:08.23.

Other finishers for Northmor on Monday were: 35. Kristie Wright; 36. Carolyn McGaulley; 47. Olivia Goodson and 60. Maddison Yaussey.

Caitlin Harley was also in action as the lone representative from the Crestline Lady Bulldogs squad. Harley finished the race in 24:44.04, good for 26th overall.

Both the teams from Northmor and Crestline will be in action on Saturday, August 25 as they participate in the Early Bird Invite, hosted by Colonel Crawford High School. On Tuesday, August 28, the Bulldogs will be on the road at Plymouth before meeting up with Northmor again on Saturday, September 1 as both teams will be running in the Bucyrus Elks Invitational.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/08/web1_Crestline-Bulldog-2.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/08/web1_Golden-Knights-Logo-2.jpg

Bulldogs send three out in the field of runners

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048