Bulldogs golfers handle Tygers

MANSFIELD — The Crestline Bulldogs golf squad headed to the Twin Lakes Golf Course on Tuesday, August 21 to meet up with the hosting Mansfield Senior Tygers in a non-conference dual.

It would be the visiting ‘Dogs coming out on top as they defeated the Tygers; 205-215 to earn their first victory of the 2018 season.

Jonny Tesso finished with the top score for Crestline, firing a 42. Spencer Harley turned in a 53 on the day, as did Devon Reed. Rounding out the Bulldogs scores was Geoffrey Tadda, turning in a nine-hole score of 57.

On Wednesday, August 22, the Bulldogs hosted the Buckeye Central Bucks and fell to the visitors; 211-218.

Crestline will be on the road on Thursday to face-off against the hosting Ridgedale Rockets. Another road trip awaits the blue and white on Saturday, August 25 when they head to Mount Gilead to tee-off against the hosting Indians. On Tuesday, August 28, the Bulldogs will be back on their home course and play host to Delaware Christian.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

