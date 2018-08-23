Galion golfers remain undefeated

SHELBY — Back on Monday, August 20, the Galion Tigers golf squad headed to the Shelby Country Club to meet up with the newest members of the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference in the hosting Whippets.

Galion did their best in welcoming Shelby to the league as they headed home with the 161-170 victory to improve to 5-0 within conference duals.

Leading the way for the Tigers against the Whippets was senior Jack McElligott, turning in a nine-hole round of 37. Two strokes behind McElligott at a 39 was Matthew McMullen. Bronson Dalenberg shot an impressive 42 on the day while Kaleb Harsh rounded out the Galion kept scores with a 43. Spencer Keller and Max Longwell were also in action, turning in a score of 45 strokes apiece.

The Tigers are back in action on Thursday at Sycamore Creek where they will play host to a pair of MOAC foes in the likes of the Buckeye Valley Barons and the Harding Presidents. Galion’s junior varsity will be busy over the weekend and the varsity will pick back up in conference play on Wednesday, August 29 when they welcome the Pleasant Spartans to town. On Thursday, August 30, Galion will once again be on their home course and will host the Ontario Warriors.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

