Shani Rush named Galion’s new girls basketball coach

GALION — Shani Rush, one of the most talented girls basktball players in Galion High School history, is returning to her roots.

Rush was named the new girls basketball coach at the high school at Tuesday’s school board meting. She been a teacher in the district since August 2002. Previously, she was the head coach at Mansfield St. Peter’s for four season. The Lady Spartans enjoyed success during Rush’s tenure, with many successful winning seasons and great tournament runs.

“We are excited to have Shani as our new girls basketball head coach,” Galion Superintendent Jim Grubbs said. “She has a wealth of experience as a player at Ashland University and as a coach at the high school and collegiate level that will benefit our student-athletes.”

Rush earned an athletic scholarship to play basketball at Ashland University, where she was a three-year starter and captain for the Lady Eagle. She finished her playing career as Ashland University’s all-time assist leader. She earned the Bachelor of Science in K-12 Physical and Health Education from Ashland University and Master of Arts in Education from Otterbein College.

“I’m excited to be back as the head coach of the girls basketball program at Galion High School,” Rush said. “I feel I can help build these young athletes into successful basketball players, but most importantly help them to become outstanding young women in all aspects of their lives.”

Also on Tuesday, the school board accepted a $1,000 donation from the Galion Alumni Association that will be used to benefit the District Campus Wear Fund.

The next regular school board meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, in the Galion Middle School computer lab.

Shani Rush is a former GHS standout athlete