Crestline football seeks strength in small numbers

CRESTLINE — In the fall of 2017, the Crestline Bulldogs football team improved on their record for the fourth consecutive season and finished at 5-5 overall while playing their independent schedule.

This season, the Bulldogs will once again be small in numbers but head coach Kevin Sipes, who is entering his fifth season as the leader of the blue and white, is remaining positive. Sipes has achieved a record of 11-29 while in Crestline and this season will be joined by assistant coaches Hastings Robinette, Robert Yockey, Justin Feeman and Kyle Parsons. Robinette and Yockey are entering their third year with the squad while Feeman and Parsons are along for the ride in their third season as assistants.

“We are very optimistic moving forward to this year’s season,” begins Sipes in an email. “We have excellent senior leaders that will make a difference on and off the field. We also have a lot of kids playing their positions for the first time but we are hopeful and if we stay healthy, our goal of making the playoffs is certainly achievable.”

Spearheading the senior leadership class is second-year starting quarterback Ty Clark, who also will be called upon as a linebacker on the defensive side of the ball. Clark will be joined be fellow senior returning letterwinners Tommy Hale, Ethan Clum, Dakota Wireman, Caleb Moore and Austin Harrod. Other returning letterwinners for the ‘Dogs include juniors Jaden Stewart, Logan Parrella and Jason France as well as sophomores Ethan Clark and Camron Brlan.

“Second year quarterback Ty Clark will need to step up and take control of the offensive side of the ball. Clark will have a lot of help on offense from France and Kaden Ronk at the wideout spots, Wireman at tailback, Moore at fullback and Clum in the halfback spot,” states the head coach.

Crestline will look to fill in a few missing spots due to graduation, injury or transfer and will seek that help from numerous newcomers to the program.

A trio of juniors are hoping to help the Bulldogs crack the .500 mark in 2018. Chandler Lawhorn, Cory Shelton and Ronk will take the field alongside sophomore Hunter Lawhorn and three freshmen in the likes of Enyce Sewell, Alijah Evans and Connor Lusk.

After a summer filled with two-a-days and scrimmages, the Crestline Bulldogs will welcome the Buckeye Central Bucks to their home turf to kick-off their 2018 season on Friday, August 24. Similar to last fall, the Bulldogs will once again be playing an independent schedule.

By Chad Clinger

