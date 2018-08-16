Defense will once again anchor Lady Golden Knights

GALION — The Northmor Lady Golden Knights volleyball squad made a strong run in the fall of 2017 that included a 20-5 overall record (11-3 in the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference) and a district runner-up finish.

Despite a loss of six total seniors from last season’s conference runner-up team, head coach Kara Wright, who is entering her 10th season as the varsity coach (146-94 overall record), remains optimistic.

“We will continue to be a strong defensive team that will look to push for a chance at the KMAC league title,” begins Wright. “We’re also looking to make a run in the tournament to hopefully come out as district champions after last year’s runner-up finish.”

Wright and the Knights will have to do so without two major contributors from last season’s success.

Jordyn Zoll, the team’s former, primary setter, graduated in 2017 after a season in which she finished on the all-conference first team as well as playing to all-district honors. Cristianna ‘Tiny’ Boggs also walked the stage in the spring after earning second-team all-conference and second-team all-district honors as the team’s libero.

Leading the way moving forward for the short-benched Northmor squad will be returning letterwinners Anna Donner, Hanna Bentley, Lily Tate, Aly Blunk and Leslie Brubaker.

Donner had a year to remember in 2017, finishing as a member of the all-conference first-team as well as receiving first-team all-district honors. But that wasn’t all for Donner. She was also named Central District Player of the Year and was named to the All-Ohio third-team. Brubaker also snagged honors for her performances last fall, being named to both the all-conference and all-district second teams.

A few varsity newcomers will also look to make an impact for the black and gold in 2018. Sophomores Julianne Kincaid and Abby Donner will be joined by juniors Macy Miracle and Michalea Zeger on the court for Wright and Northmor.

“Highland will continue to be strong this year but Fredericktown and Cardington have strong athletes in their program as well,” states Wright on the highly competitive KMAC. Highland finished 24-2 last season, including a perfect 14-0 in the league to obtain the first ever KMAC league title.

Northmor’s run in the conference will begin officially on Thursday, August 23 at Fredericktown. The Lady Golden Knights will welcome the Mansfield Senior Lady Tygers to town for their home opener on Saturday, August 25.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/08/web1_Golden-Knights-Logo-1.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048