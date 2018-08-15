Galion golf team sixth at Warrior Jaguar Classic in Sunbury

SUNBURY — The Galion Tigers golf team made their first trip to the NorthStar Golf Glub in Sunbury for the first time since last year’s state tournament on Tuesday, August 14 to compete in the Warrior-Jaguar Classic.

For the day, eight Division II teams and 10 Division III teams were in action, with the Tigers competing in the DII field.

Galion would finish the day with a team score of 337 to land them sixth place overall. Columbus Academy fired a remarkable score of 299 to claim the title over Notre Dame Cathedral Latin (307). The medalist for the day was Ali Khan of the Columbus Academy Vikings, shooting a 38 on the front-nine and a 31 back-nine for a 69 shot total.

Rounding out the Division II field were: 3. Kettering Alter- 308; 4. Bexley- 322; 5. John Glenn- 334; tie-7. Bishop Hartley and Jonathan Alder- 338.

Matthew McMullen finished with the lowest score for the Tigers, shooting a 37 and a 38 for a total of 75, good for 10th in the field of 90. Jack McElligott finished 44th overall with an 83 (42, 41). Spencer Keller finished with an 88 (45, 43), good for 59th. Max Longwell would round out the kept scoring for the Galion squad, shooting a 47 and a 44 for a total of 91 and 71st place. Kaleb Harsh finished 79th in the field with a 94 (48, 46).

The Tigers will be back in action on Thursday, August 16 when they welcome Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference foes, the River Valley Vikings to Sycamore Creek in Galion. After a few days off, the orange and blue will head to Shelby Country Club for their first meeting with the Whippets, newcomers to the MOAC for the 2018 season.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com