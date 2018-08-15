Lady Tigers serve up first MOAC tennis win of 2018

MARION — The 2018 fall sports season has gotten off to an unblemished start for the Galion Lady Tigers tennis team.

On Tuesday, the Tigers headed to Marion to clash with the Pleasant Lady Spartans in their first Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference contest of the season. Galion made short work of their hosts, cruising to a 5-0 victory to improve to a perfect 4-0 early on in their schedule.

Kayley Gimbel, Katherine Talbott and Jalyn Oswald would all achieve victories via straight-set matches.

Gimbel won 6-0, 6-2 at first singles to remain undefeated. Talbott coasted to a 6-1, 6-1 victory at second singles and Oswald rounded out the singles-sweep, winning 6-1, 6-2.

At first doubles, the pairing of Danielle Schneider and Kiersten Gifford battled to a 6-2, 5-7, 10-2 (tiebreak) victory. Katie Baughn and Elli Chandler also came home victors after a marathon 7-6 (tiebreak, 10-8), 6-2 win.

MOAC play will continue for the Lady Tigers on Thursday when they head to Caledonia to clash with the hosting River Valley Lady Vikings before playing at Sandusky Perkins on Friday, August 17.

Galion 3, Willard 2

WILLARD — A clash between titans of sorts occurred on Monday, August 13 when the Galion Lady Tigers tennis team loaded the buses bound for Willard and a non-conference match with the Lady Crimson Flashes.

Entering the bout, Willard had won 25 consecutive matches while Galion entered on a 24-match streak of their own.

After a lengthy contest, it would be the Lady Tigers extending their winning streak to 25 by defeating the hosting Flashes; 3-2.

Gimbel would earn Galion’s first point at first singles, coming away with the 6-4, 6-2 straight-set win. Talbott would also tally a point for the Tigers in straight sets, winning by a final of 6-1, 6-1.

In doubles action, the Lady Tigers would slip a bit, starting with a 2-6, 4-6 loss by Schneider and Gifford. Baughn and Chandler would also fall at second doubles; 6-6 (tiebreak, 5-7), 2-6.

With the score knotted at 2-2, all of the pressure was on Oswald at third singles.

Entering her match, Oswald had won 28 matches in a row and would extend that to 29, emerging victorious after a two and a half hour, three set victory; 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.

Extend winning streak to 26 matches

