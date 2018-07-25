Dixon making 300th IndyCar start at Mid-Ohio

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will be the site of Scott Dixon’s 300th career Verizon IndyCar Series start in this Sunday’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio. The race also marks the 34th appearance for Indy cars on the 2.258-mile, 13-turn permanent road course in Lexington, Ohio, during the July 27-29th weekend.

Dixon, competing in his 18th Indy car season, has won five times previously on the North Central Ohio track all for Chip Ganassi Racing and also the most for any IndyCar driver at the circuit. He currently heads into Round 13 of the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series on a roll having won the most recent event in Toronto, tied for the most wins on the year at three, and leading the season championship by 62 points.

“Mid-Ohio is just one of those tracks where we have a feeling that if we get things right with the PNC Bank car, we always have a decent shot at winning. The track has been very special to not only myself, but to the team over the years,” said Dixon. “It’s one of those rhythm tracks where if you get in a good groove, then things just take off if everything is working right. You can come from about anywhere to win here as we’ve seen in the past, but it’s a lot easier when you do it from the front, so a good qualifying run is always important on this style of track.

“It’s funny, I haven’t really thought too much about the 300 starts. But it’s kind of cool it happens to land at Mid-Ohio where we’ve had some success. Does that mean I’m getting old? I’m not sure. Hopefully we can celebrate it by getting the PNC Bank car into victory lane on Sunday.”

Along with ten different races on the weekend schedule, race fans will be treated to a variety of activities. One of the highlights include “The Week in IndyCar on The Marshall Pruett Podcast” happening in Victory Lane Friday at 5:30 p.m. Guests on Marshall’s live podcast will include Ohio’s Graham Rahal, Michael Shank and Zach Veach.

On Saturday, Honda Racing will again host its “Camping with Honda” gathering. This year’s theme is “Pirates of Mid-Ohio” for fans to decorate and turn their campsites into a pirate’s paradise island and to be judged by Meyer Shank Racing’s IndyCar driver Jack Harvey for numerous prizes. It will be followed by a bonfire, s’mores and live music from Midlife Crisis Saturday night. Additionally, exclusive activities are planned for Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass-holders and the Mid-Ohio Rookie Racers, a subscription program for the youngest fans to get behind the scenes and experience motorsports like never before throughout the race season.

General admission prices for the event are $75 for the weekend, $40 for admission on Friday or Saturday and $55 for Sunday (gate price additional $5). Children 12 and under are free when accompanied by a ticketed adult at all events at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Garage paddock passes to get up close access to the cars and drivers are $40. Trackside Motorhome reserved spaces are sold out, but non-reserved spaces and tent camping spots are still available for purchase. Tickets can be purchased in advance either by calling 419-884-8400 during business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, or by visiting midohio.com/tickets.

Visit midohio.com for the complete Honda Indy 200 weekend schedule. Follow the event on social media with #Honda200.