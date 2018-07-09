Chargers’ athletes shine in Ohio’s Special Olympics

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Chargers returned to Bucyrus recently after a successful trip to the 2018 State Special Olympics Ohio State Summer Games in Columbus June 22-24, at The Ohio State University.

The Chargers were represented by Tammy Tyree and Christain Olmstead.

They were escorted by their coach, Keith Bradley.

Tammy competed in the shot put and 50-meter dash. In the shot put, she finished in first place. In the 50 meter dash, she finished in fourth place.

Christain competed in the softball throw and the 50-meter dash. In the softball throw, Christain finished second, and in the 50-meter, he also captured a second-place award.

This was the 50th snnual Special Olympics Ohio State Summer Games. And Tammy and Christain were chosen to take part in the state event — and to represent the Crawford County Board of Development Disabilities — after successfully competing in the local and area competition

More than 2,700 participants were involved in the weekend program held at The Ohio State University.

The Summer Games program included 11 sports, movies, recreational clinics, and the colorful Opening Ceremonies. Athletes and chaperones were housed in Ohio State University dormitories and were provided six meals through the University’s Union Services.

The opening ceremonies started off the weekend on Friday evening, June 22. They were held at the Jesse Owens Track and Field Stadium. The symbolic lighting of the Olympic Flame of Hope officially opened the Games, and was followed by a dance and fair provided by hundreds of volunteers.

Special Olympics offers year-round training and competition in 23 winter and summer Olympic-type sports to children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The Special Olympics Ohio program is reaching more than 17,000 intellectual disability athletes.

Courtesy photo Tammy Tyree and Christain Olmstead, along with their coach Keith Bradly, participate in the state Special Olympics in Columbus last month. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/07/web1_special-olympics.jpgCourtesy photo Tammy Tyree and Christain Olmstead, along with their coach Keith Bradly, participate in the state Special Olympics in Columbus last month.