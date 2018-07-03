11U all-stars win opener

BUCYRUS — Galion Youth Baseball all-star teams have started their second season.

The Galion 12U All Star Team defeated New London in Little League District 7 Tournament play on Saturday, 17-0, in game that was cut short due to the run rules.

Galion combined for 14 hits in just three innings. Landon Campbell was the winning pitcher throwing three shut out innings.

Galion returns to play in Bucyrus at Aumiller Park on Saturday, July 7, at 10 a.m. vs. Bellevue.

The 12U team consists of: Landon Campbell, Carson Frankhouse, Quinn Frankhouse, Holden Hunter, Logan Keller, Jayden Leach, Derek Prosser, Chase Studer, Trevor Vogt, Carter Weaver, Kael Longwell, Hunter Miniard, and Nathan McMullen. The head coach is Gary Frankhouse and assistant coaches Tim Keller and Justin McMullen.

Galion 11U team is the defending State Champions. This year’s team is made up of Arius Swaim, Braxton Prosser, Carson Campbell, Carter Walters, Jimmy Hardy, Jonathan Maran, Korey Walters, Landyn Prosser, Max Albert, Quinn Miller and Jacob Chambers. The head coach is Ryan Albert and assistant coaches Tom Swaim and Sean Walters.

The 10U team consists of: Colton Flynn, Deagan Moore, Trey Longwell, Parker Tinch, Van Wintersteller, Elijah Santel, Braxton Stuckman, Jackson Henry, Jaden Harrelson, Tyler Harr, Grady Crim, and Jamison Glew. The head coach is Dustin Flynn and assistant coaches Scott Wintersteller and Lee Moore.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/07/web1_IMG_5778.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/07/web1_IMG_5768.jpg Courtesy photo

Picture is the 2017 Galion Youth Baseball 11-0 team, which won a state championship last year. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/07/web1_last-year-s-champs.jpg Courtesy photo

Picture is the 2017 Galion Youth Baseball 11-0 team, which won a state championship last year.

Galion Youth Baseball season names all-star teams