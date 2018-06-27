Galion Graders leaders through 13 games

Batting/Offense

BATTING AVERAGE: Pavone- .370; Andrew Massey- .364; Juan De La Cruz- .356; Stone- .350 and Jordan- .325

RUNS: Juan De La Cruz, Stone and Jordan- 10 apiece; Todd Sekowski, Jacob Reimold, Kenneally and Pavone- 6 apiece

HITS: Juan De La Cruz- 16; Stone- 14; Jordan- 13; Pavone- 10; Vince Donato, Michael Rodriquez and Kenneally- 9 apiece

DOUBLES: Sekowski- 3; Massey, Donato, Stone, Jose and Juan De La Cruz- 2 apiece

TRIPLES: Stone- 1; HOME RUNS: Juan De La Cruz- 3; Hathaway- 2; Reimold and Paone- 1 apiece

RUNS BATTED IN: Juan De La Cruz- 14; Hathaway- 11; Pavone- 6; Reimold and Stone- 5 apiece

STOLEN BASES: Jordan- 4; Sekowski- 2; Pavone, Rodriquez, Reimold and Juan De La Cruz- 1 apiece

Pitching

EARNED RUN AVERAGE: Branden Schlick- 1.50; Smith- 2.81; Mac Spears- 3.00; Sinisgalli- 3.14 and Stone- 3.17

INNINGS PITCHED: Smith- 16; Sinisgalli- 14⅓; Schlick- 12; Cooper- 11 and Eli Crall- 10

STRIKE OUTS: Smith- 17; Cooper- 13; Crall- 12; Schlick- 9; Singisgalli, Larimer and Jose De La Cruz- 7 apiece

WINS: Schlick and Smith- 2-0; Spears, Sinisgalli and Gavin Lewis- 1-0; Crall and Cooper- 1-1

SAVES- Stone- 3; Spears and Cooper- 1 apiece

Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League Standings

As of Tuesday morning

Southern Division

Cincinnati Steam 10-3, .769; 7-3 over last 10 games

Southern Ohio Copperheads 9-3, .750; 8-2

GALION GRADERS 9-4, .692; 6-4

Xenia Scouts 6-6, .500; 6-4

Richmond Jazz 6-8, .429; 4-6

Licking County Settlers 3-9, .250; 3-7

Hamilton Joes 3-11, .214; 1-9

Northern Division

Lima Locos 8-5, .615; 6-4

St. Clair Green Giants 8-6, .571; 5-5

Saginaw Sugar Beets 10-8, .556; 7-3

Grand Lake Mariners 7-7, .500; 5-5

Muskegon Clippers 7-8, .467; 5-5

Green Hills Leprechauns 6-9, .400; 5-5

Lake Erie Monarchs 4-9, .308; 3-7

Submitted photo

Andrew Stone played a big role for the Graders over the weekend as they split a doubleheader with the Lima Locos. Stone finished with two singles, a double and a run scored over the two games for the now 9-4 Galion squad.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/06/web1_Andrew-Stone.jpgSubmitted photo

Submitted photo

Austin Hathaway delivered a big, two-run home run in game two of the Graders doubleheader with the Lima Locos on Sunday, propelling Galion to only their second victory ever over their foes; 4-3.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/06/web1_Austin-Hathaway.jpgSubmitted photo

Submitted photo

Tyler Pavone continued to swing a hot bat for the Galion Graders on Sunday, notching two singles and a run batted in over the two-game stretch. Pavone currently leads the Graders in batting average at .370 in 27 official at bats.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/06/web1_Tyler-Pavone.jpgSubmitted photo

Submitted photo

Juan De La Cruz leads the Galion Graders in home runs (3), RBI (14), hits (16) and is tied with Andrew Stone in runs (10). De La Cruz is also batting .356 (third on the team), has two doubles and one stolen base so far in 2018.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/06/web1_Juan-De-La-Cruz-mug.jpgSubmitted photo

