Northmor’s Moore headed to Otterbein to play football

After playing a role in Northmor’s football team making its first ever playoff appearance, Northmor’s Tyson Moore will be moving on to Otterbein University to continue his athletic career.

Moore, who will major in systems engineering, was a second-team pick in the KMAC at offensive line, which is where he’ll continue to play for the Cardinals.

“They came to school and started telling everyone about their school,” said Moore. “I took a trip down and loved the campus. I spent a night with the team and it seemed like a brotherhood like here at home.”

One thing Moore, who also considered Muskingum before making his choice, particularly liked about Otterbein was the focus on academics, noting that they made sure to emphasize how players are student-athletes.

“Time management will be the biggest issue,” he said. “Getting school work done and getting to classes on time and practices and lifting. The biggest thing is school and what I’ll be doing the rest of my life. Football is just a perk of going to college.”

After finishing his time with Northmor, Moore had a number of good memories about being a Knight — in particular, his senior year and the team’s playoff run.

“My best memory was making the playoffs for the first time in school history,” he said. “It’s something — a lot of what got coaches down here looking for players, getting to the playoffs after a 1-9 season.”

Northmor’s Tyson Moore (center) signs his letter of intent to play football for Otterbein. Sitting with him are his parents, Bernie (l) and Sue. Standing is Knight head football coach Scott Armrose. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/06/web1_tysonmooresigning-1.jpgNorthmor’s Tyson Moore (center) signs his letter of intent to play football for Otterbein. Sitting with him are his parents, Bernie (l) and Sue. Standing is Knight head football coach Scott Armrose. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com