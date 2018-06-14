Crestline gets new boys basketball coach; Gwinner, Johnson shine in track invites

Crestline hires new boys basketball coach

CRESTLINE — Tyler Sanders is the school’s new boys head varsity basketball coach at Crestline High School.

Sanders, 27, comes to Crestline High School from Mansfield Christian High School, where he has been an assistant for the Flames for the past seven seasons. For one season, Sanders coached the seventh- and eighth-grade teams at Mansfield Christian and the past two seasons, Sanders served as the junior varsity coach.

“We feel very fortunate to welcome Tyler Sanders as our new head boys basketball coach. Coach Sanders came to us highly recommended by everyone that has worked with him. Of all our applicants for the position, Coach Sanders emerged during the interview process as the best fit to lead our boys basketball program into the future. Having coached in our league for several years, Coach Sanders has scouted and coached against many of our current players. We are very excited to see what Coach Sanders will bring to the Crestline boys basketball program,” said Mathew Wade, Crestline High School’s athletics director.

While leading the Flames jayvee squad, Sanders lead his teams to an 8-14 record in 2016-17 and a 12-10 mark a season ago. In 2015-16, the year before Sanders took over, the Mansfield Christian boys junior varsity squad finished at a dismal, 1-21.

Sanders earned his Business Administration Degree from North Central State College in 2016 and is currently the Manager of CSM Properties of Mid-Ohio. He and his wife, Janna, have one child, Hudson and they reside in Mansfield.

Galion’s Marisa Gwinner continues to dominate

EAST LANSING, Michigan — Marisa Gwinner was able to get one final high school track and field meet in before heading off to Tiffin University in the fall and she made the most of her time.

On Saturday, June 9, Gwinner headed up to the Ralph Young Track on the campus of Michigan State University to represent the Ohio team in the 2018 Midwest Meet of Champions. This meet consists entirely of seniors from the states of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.

In her primary event, the girls high jump, Gwinner tied for first place overall by clearing a height of 5 feet, 7 inches. Also clearing that height to create the tie was fellow Team Ohio member Julia Smith, recent graduate of Swanton High School.

For the entire event, the girls team representing Ohio would win the team title with 212.5 points. Michigan finished as the runner-ups with 188 points while Indiana finished far behind in third, scoring just 74.5 points.

Chad Johnson places 8th at Brooks PR Invite

SHORELINE, Washington — On June 8, Chad Johnson, recent graduate and track standout from Colonel Crawford High School, traveled across the country to compete in the 2018 Brooks PR Invitational.

Johnson, fresh off of his convincing victory in the Division III, 3200-meter run at the State Track and Field Championships, would be in action amongst other top distance runners in the nation.

After that race at the state meet, Johnson said that he would like to run an 8:50 time in Washington at the Brooks Invite and he would come close. When all was said and done, Johnson crossed the finish line with a time of 8:59.20, which would land him eighth place overall in the field. James Mwaura, a Washington native and Gonzaga commit, won the race in a time of 8:48.76.

Dustin Horter, a fellow Ohio state track champion in Division I and Indiana University commit, won the 1600-meter run at the Brooks with a time of 4:04.68.

