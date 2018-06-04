Spring All-County All-Stars honored

BUCYRUS — Back on Tuesday, May 29, the Trillium Event Center in Bucyrus was the site of the 2018 Spring All-County All-Stars Banquet presented by Spreng Capital Management. Student athletes from Galion, Colonel Crawford, Crestline, Wynford, Buckeye Central and Bucyrus were honored for their respective performances on the track, the diamond and the tennis courts this spring. Additionally, Coach of the Year honors were handed out to one area coach for their leadership in each sport.

Overall, Galion coaches took home three of the five Coach of the Year honors. Phil Jackson was named skipper of the year for baseball, Tom Pawsey earned the award for boys tennis and Todd Roston was the winner for girls track and field. Jerry Hargis of Bucyrus was named Coach of the Year for softball and Preston Foy took the honors for boys track and field.

Listed below, by sport, are this springs All-County All-Stars.

Baseball

Ty Clark, Crestline; Caleb Stone and Wyatt Smith, Wynford; Josh Dentinger, Buckeye Central and Ryan Utz, Galion

Softball

Caleigh Rister, Bucyrus; Jenna Coffman, Wynford; Sydney Studer, Colonel Crawford; Madelyn Thomas and Emily Sedmak, Galion

Tennis

Kyle Hamm, Bucyrus; Max Papenhausen and Tyler Harris, Galion

Boys Track and Field

Takoda Crisman and Braxton Tate, Galion; Harley Robinson, Bucyrus; Alizhah Watson, Wynford; Wade Hopkins and Chad Johnson, Colonel Crawford

Girls Track and Field

Marisa Gwinner and Kerrigan Myers, Galion; Ashtyn Simms, Bucyrus; Lainey Holman, Wynford; Taylor Ratliff, Buckeye Central; Cassidy Vogt, Colonel Crawford

Congratualions to all of these student athletes for earning a spot on the All-County All-Stars this spring.

Ryan Utz https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/06/web1_Ryan-Utz-pitching.jpg Ryan Utz Galion’s Tyler Harris has been named to the All-County All Star tennis team https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/06/web1_Tyler-Harris.jpg Galion’s Tyler Harris has been named to the All-County All Star tennis team https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/06/web1_max-papenhausen.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048