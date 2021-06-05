Grateful for Memorial Day turnout

The Galion Memorial Day Committee would like to thank everyone for making our 2021 parade so great!

We want to give a special thank you to the bands, floats, vehicles, motorcycles, marchers, and hundreds of others who made the parade and ceremony at the cemetery so special.

Thank you Parade Marshal, Drake Garrett, for leading us. And thank you Retired Colonel William Suver, a Galion alumni, for coming home and giving us a memorable speech about his experiences.

Thank you to the American Legion Post #243 for allowing us to use their facilities for our meetings and for the wonderful meal. Thank you to everyone who volunteered their time and food. It was wonderful!

And thank you — the citizens of Galion — for coming out to celebrate the day and our departed Veterans.

Jim Brocklesby, co-chairman

Pam Cole, co-chairman