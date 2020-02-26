Support Crawford County seniors on March 17

United Way serving Crawford County #SupportsOurSeniors, and we urge you to support them as well by voting YES on the Senior Services Levy on March 17.

Senior service levies can last no longer than five years by state law, and the current levy expires in 2020. In order for our local in-home and community services to continue through 2025, voters must approve the levy this year.

The Senior Services Levy serves residents of Crawford County who are 60 and older, regardless of income or assets. Services supported by the levy and provided by Crawford County Council on Aging include home delivered meals, congregate meals in a social setting, transportation, home care services, and information & referral services.

All of these levy-supported services aim to allow older and disabled adults in the county to remain safe, healthy, and independent in their own homes. By the year 2050, the county is projected to have 13,200 residents (30 percent of the population) who are 60 or older. The funding secured by this 2020 Senior Services Levy will ensure that the Crawford County Council on Aging can continue to meet the needs of our fast-growing senior population.

In the last 5 years, levy funding has provided several vital services to our local seniors: 147,028 trips were provided through the Crawford County Council on Aging transportation services, 78,138 hours of homemaker services were provided and 126,942 requests for information and referrals were answered for local seniors. In addition, 279,832 meals were served through the home-delivered meals program and 27,647 seniors were served through the congregate meal sites at the Crawford County Council on Aging and the Galion Golden Age Center.

We wouldn’t ask you to invest your tax dollars where we aren’t investing ourselves.

United Way serving Crawford County proudly supports seniors by giving $5,000 towards home-delivered meals during the 2019-2020 funding cycle. At United Way, we see firsthand the impact that these services have on local seniors, and recognize the tangible benefit to the entire community when our oldest citizens are provided with the opportunity to live active, independent, and valued lives.

Please vote YES for the Senior Services Levy on March 17 and ensure that Crawford County can continue to serve the needs of our senior residents. Live United.

Amber Wertman

Executive director of United Way of North Central Ohio serving Crawford, Marion, & Wyandot counties