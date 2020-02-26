Cast your vote for Terry Gribble on March 17

Cast your vote for Terry Gribble

To voters of Galion, Crestline and eastern Crawford County. The county commisioner from our area is not running for reelection. Thank you Mo Ressallat for your years of service.

It is time to elect a new representative to serve us.We will be voting for Terry Gribble to fill the vacancy. Gribble has been the Galion YMCA executive director for many years and sits on many area boards. He knows the people and our concerns.

Please join us in voting for Terry Gribble on Tuesday, March 17 to keep our part of Crawford County represented

Thank you.

Bob and Joan Shroyer

Galion