Thank to those who make Galion more attractive

As members of North End Garden Club, Galion, we cannot help but notice the colors as one drives through our town. It is great to see the number of businesses that have taken pride in their curb appeal. The attorneys office on Harding Way West has always been an eye-catcher with the wave petunias in their window boxes. What type of fertilizer do they use? Continue the color tour at the bakery next door and the dress shop on the other side of the square, and, of course, the planters on the square.

It certainly has not been an easy summer to keep flowers blooming constantly. We thank all of you for your investment in color.

Anyone who has seen a particularly lovely garden around town, residential or business, is invited to contact one of the members of the North End Garden Club below. It will be our pleasure to recognize the gardener’s hard work with a certificate from the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs along with a photo sent to local media.

Mary Ellen Heacock

Patty Rice Groth

Mary Ann Heimlich

Galion