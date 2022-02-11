Be the MVP of Super Bowl LVI and spread the message: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk

Crawford County — Americans love a good party, and Super Bowl LVI is one of the most anticipated. Super Bowl LVI is on Sunday, February 13, 2022. To keep drivers and partygoers safe on the roads, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is teaming up with Crawford County Sheriff’s Office to remind football fans everywhere that Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk. Whether you’re heading out to a restaurant or a Super Bowl party, if your night involves drinking alcohol, make sure you plan for a designated driver to drive you home safely at the night’s end.

“We want our community members to enjoy Super Bowl festivities, but we also want responsible drivers on the road,” said Sheriff Scott Kent “If you are planning to be away from home during the Super Bowl, make a game plan to ensure you don’t find yourself without a designated driver if you need one. If you’re hosting a party, make sure you take care of your designated drivers. Remind your friends and family: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.”

Never Drive Drunk Whether you’re attending a party, hosting one, or going out to a bar, keep safety at the forefront of your night. When it’s time to leave, make sure your designated driver is actually sober. If he or she has decided to drink, call a sober ride. If you are driving, remember that sober driving isn’t the only law that should be followed: Make sure you — and your passengers — wear your seat belts.

Bonus Points for the Designated Drivers If you’re planning to be a designated driver, know that you’re the night’s MVP. No matter what, do not drink alcohol — people are relying on you. If you are attending a party or at a bar, enjoy the food, the company, and the nonalcoholic drinks. Encourage other designated drivers on social media using the hashtag #DesignatedDriver. Your positive influence could help keep them on the right track. If someone you know has been drinking and tries to drive, take their keys and help them get home safely. Even if they make a fuss in the moment, they’ll thank you later.