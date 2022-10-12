LETTER TO THE EDITORStanding up for Land Rights

For Crawford County voters, there is too much at stake in November to stay home. If we want to maintain control of our land and personal property rights, this vote is critical. Issue 4 would allow the government to turn our farmland into a restricted area where they, not the landowner, has the final say about how the property is used. That’s not fair and it’s not right. If you worried about what Issue 4 could mean for Crawford County, talk to a farmer – no one cares more about the land than they do. They’ll tell you it is this simple – keep farmers in control of their land. Vote no on Issue 4 and keep the government out of your business.

David Crum

Bucyrus, OH