LETTER TO THE EDITORUnknown factors of wind turbine project

I attended the August 10 meeting hosted by Apex regarding the Honey Creek Wind project being proposed for Crawford County. The meeting ended leaving me with more questions than answers. The following are examples from that meeting:

1. Dr. Jeff Ellenbogen spoke on the results of a Canadian study on wind turbines and how doctors determined there were not direct links between the location of wind turbines and any health issues by nearby residents. However, when my question was read and directed to Dr. Ellenbogen and I quote: “In the Canadian study what was the height of the wind turbines?” he answered “I don’t know.” My second part to the question was: “What was the population density in the Canadian study?” The answer from the doctor was the same: “I don’t know.” The project for Crawford County is for turbines to be up to 650 feet, and the proposed areas have homes within sight of these huge turbines. So, I believe the Canadian study has no validity for comparison to the Crawford County project.

2. It was stated that the possible electricity produced could power an average of 28,000 Ohio homes. Again, my question read: “The electricity produced is going to the grid to provide the state of New York with power. How is Crawford County going to get this electricity?” The answer was: yes, the grid was going to New York, but there will be the tributaries branched off so the “electricity produced will go to where the demand is the greatest.” I am sure that if the grid is going to New York, obviously New York will have more demand for electricity than Crawford County..

3. It was stated that this project will benefit Crawford County School Districts. However, Carmen O’Keefe, an Apex development employee stated “only school districts with a turbine in that school district will receive money.” That means NO MONEY for Bucyrus City Schools, Crestline Village Schools, Galion City Schools.

4. It was mentioned numerous times, as an answer to several questions that were read, that specific details about the turbines have not yet been decided. Also, the effects on water tables have not been done as of yet.

The proposed wind turbine project has too many unknown factors along with insufficient evidence that concludes this 650 foot turbine project SHOULD NOT BE CONSIDERED FOR CRAWFORD COUNTY.

Autumn B. Cramer

Bucyrus, Ohio