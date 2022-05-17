Be careful what you sign

Please note…APEX is attempting to get petitions signed. They will use the line, “anyone can sign” for or against. Do NOT sign ANY petitions.

This is pro-wind APEX. By signing, you are helping (pro wind) not us. The first goal we have as Crawford Anti Wind is APEX fails at this attempt and we’ll be done with APEX wind. Now, please get the word out also to keep your Crawford Anti Wind signs up. The battle is not over. We need to overwhelmingly show our strength and support. Together, we are protecting our County, neighbors and livelihood.

Thank you

Kay Weisenauer

Bloomville, OH

Editor’s note: Apex Clean Energy develops, constructs, and operates utility-scale wind and solar power facilities across North America.