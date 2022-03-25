What’s happening in Galion?

GALION — Community newspapers have the ability to boost the local economy in showcasing community businesses. They allow “mom and pop” businesses to reach their most likely customers. They report on local civic clubs, share chamber of commerce news, church bakes sales, students’ achievements and often serve as watchdogs of local government.

Community newspapers are much more than paper and ink. Community newspapers pull communities together. They help connect people with those around them.

The Galion Inquirer wants to be all that for its readers; but just as we are here to serve the community, we need community input as well.

We need to hear from civic groups and clubs, from neighbors who see their neighbors serving or following interesting career paths or engaging in unique hobbies or activities.

The Galion Inquirer wants to hear about what matters to the community.

Groups, clubs, organizations are encouraged to share their reports, their stories, or to ask for coverage of their activities.

And with Easter approaching, we would like to spotlight church or community Easter events.

Send us your events or story ideas to [email protected]

