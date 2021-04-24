God’s guarantees from scripture

Joshua 1:5 — “There shall not any man be able to stand before thee all the days of thy life: as I was with Moses, so I will be with thee: I will not fail thee, nor forsake thee.”

Now, these guarantees were unconditional that is, if God adds a statement such as, “If you do this or that,” that is a conditional guarantee (there is a stipulation on our part).

Take for example, II Chronicles 7:14 — “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”

Otherwise it is an unconditional guarantee because there are no “strings” attached.

Did you realize today that those three unconditional guarantees are given to you and me? Well, let me remind you by God’s confirmation through His Word: Hebrews 13:5 — “Let your conversation be without covetousness; and be content with such things as ye have: for he hath said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee.” This life can fail us in so many ways, but God will never fail us.

Deuteronomy 31:8 — “The Lord, he it is that doth go before thee; he will be with thee, he will not fail thee, neither forsake thee: fear not, neither be dismayed.”

Zephaniah 3:17 — “The LORD thy God in the midst of thee is mighty; he will save, he will rejoice over thee with joy; he will rest in his love, he will joy over thee with singing.”

Isaiah 46:10 — “Declaring the end from the beginning, and from ancient times the things that are not yet done, saying, My counsel shall stand, and I will do all my pleasure.”

Now cling to God’s guarantees! Lamentations 3:22-23 — “It is of the LORD’s mercies that we are not consumed, because his compassions fail not. They are new every morning: great is thy faithfulness.”

By Rev. Danny R. Moore Contributing columnist

Rev. Danny R. Moore is a retired pastor who resides in Springfield, Ohio.

