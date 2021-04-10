Are you thirsty? Go to the well

Matthew 5:6 — “Blessed are they which do hunger and thirst after righteousness: for they shall be filled.”

Wow! What a fantastic verse for our lives today. It is filled with great expectation to all that will get a grip concerning what God promises to those who want to be filled with that which is “righteous.”

So many people and things are reaching for our focus on a daily basis, but nothing is as important as what the Lord has to say to you and me. He is worthy of our undivided attention. Remember, Jesus promised that those who hunger and thirst for righteousness would be filled — in other words, satisfied.

The word righteousness here in Matthew 5:6 means desiring anything that is right based upon Biblical principles. It is the hunger for moral good. The hunger is the pursuit of that desire for that right and good by one’s own will, through God’s Holy Spirit’s power.

I’m reminded of the illustration of the woman at the well found in John 4:1-42. She was in pursuit of more than to just have the human thirst quenched. It was one presented by Christ as a righteous thirst as found in 10-14 — “Jesus answered and said unto her, If thou knewest the gift of God, and who it is that saith to thee, Give me to drink; thou wouldest have asked of him, and he would have given thee living water. The woman saith unto him, Sir, thou hast nothing to draw with, and the well is deep: from whence then hast thou that living water? Art thou greater than our father Jacob, which gave us the well, and drank thereof himself, and his children, and his cattle Jesus answered and said unto her, Whosoever drinketh of this water shall thirst again But whosoever drinketh of the water that I shall give him shall never thirst; but the water that I shall give him shall be in him a well of water springing up into everlasting life.”

So, what is the answer to have this righteousness satisfy our lives? There must be that desire to have it. The first step is righteousness that comes through Christ and is fulfilled at our salvation experience (Romans 10:9-10 — “That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation”).

Then, there must be the desire to be obedient to God’s Word for righteousness in every aspect of our lives. That comes through Him and His Word on a daily basis.

So, what is your thirst for today? Remember, God has the “well” of all resources for our lives concerning the righteousness of peace, joy, contentment, and all the rest!

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/04/web1_REV-DANNY-R-MOORE.jpg

Rev. Danny R. Moore Contributing columnist

Rev. Danny R. Moore is a retired pastor who resides in Springfield, Ohio.

