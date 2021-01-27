Insights of encouragement: Not forsaken

II Corinthians 4:9 — “Persecuted, but not forsaken; cast down, but not destroyed.”

What a wonderful message to each of us. Paul knew what it was like to have close individuals for some reason or the other that forsook him just when he needed them most. Think about the fact that Jesus was forsaken at His most crucial hour by His disciples that ran and hid lest their lives would be taken. Jesus was even forsaken by His Father for your and my sin.

Matthew 27:46 — “And about the ninth hour Jesus cried with a loud voice, saying, ‘Eli, Eli, lama sabachthani?’ that is to say, ‘My God, my God, why hast thou forsaken me?’”

Yet, over and over again the Bible gives indication that Jesus will not forsake us.

Deuteronomy 31:6, Hebrews 13:5 — “Be strong and of a good courage, fear not, nor be afraid of them: for the LORD thy God, he it is that doth go with thee; he will not fail thee, nor forsake thee.”

I Kings 8:57 — “The LORD our God be with us, as he was with our fathers: let him not leave us, nor forsake us.”

Psalm 37:28 — “For the LORD loveth judgment, and forsaketh not his saints; they are preserved for ever: but the seed of the wicked shall be cut off.”

Psalm 94:14 — “For the LORD will not cast off his people, neither will he forsake his inheritance.”

Now friends, God will not lie to any of us about this matter of forsaking us.

Listen! Since He forsook His Son who knew no sin to be sin for us, that we might become the righteousness of God in Him (II Corinthians 5:21) do you think now or in days ahead that God is going to forsake you and me? Absolutely not!

Whatever is going on in our lives, He wants to sound out loud and clear: Not forsaken!

Believe God! Take Him at His Word that is everlasting and never will be wrong in its message of “not forsaken.”

Rev. Danny R. Moore Contributing columnist

Rev. Danny R. Moore is a retired pastor who resides in Springfield, Ohio.

Rev. Danny R. Moore is a retired pastor who resides in Springfield, Ohio.