Thank you for supporting Crawford County’s senior citizens

Thank you Crawford County voters

Thanks to you, the Crawford County senior services levy passed, providing funding for home-care services, home-delivered meals, congregate meals and transportation through 2024. The senior services levy will allow the Crawford County Council on Aging to continue offering programs that will allow older adult to remain independent in the community. There are so many people to thank and we want everyone to know how grateful we are to you for thinking about our senior citizens!

We would also like to express our appreciation for the hard work and dedication of the levy committee, staff and volunteers for helping to generate awareness about the senior services levy and their tireless work to help pass the issue.

Thank you Council on Aging Board of Trustees for always having the best interest in mind regarding our adult population.

Thank you John Kennedy, who has graciously agreed to be our levy treasurer over the years.

Thank you Jim Gerstenslager, board president, for always being available to speak on behalf of the Council on Aging, while praising our services and telling your story as a volunteer in appreciation of our seniors.

Thank you Deb Cameron, levy committee chairperson, for your backing and believing in what we do as an organization.

Thank you Amber Wertman, executive director of United Way of North Central Ohio, who guided us and gave us tremendous help and encouragement during our campaign.

Thank you Council on Aging staff, for your undeniable passion for caring for our seniors. You are the most dedicated employees and organization could ever ask for.

Thank you to our seniors and volunteers for showing the community what he Council on Aging is and what we do as an organization.

Thank you KFC of Bucyrus, which donated food in support of our levy kickoff.

Thank you again Crawford County Council on Aging board of directors and staff for your continued support of our senior citizens.

Thank you

Crawford County Council on Again