Letter to the Editor: Apartment management company offers up information to tenants

Notice regarding COVID-19 pandemic

Dear residents,

Nobody knows how bad the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will be, or how long it will last. The one thing we do know is that we are all in this together. I want to do what I can do to help all of our tenants weather this storm. As jobs are threatened, the last thing anyone needs is the fear of being evicted because of inability to pay rent through no fault of their own.

For those who have been furloughed, or laid off due to the Coronavirus, or who have been quarantined in their unit I have instructed management NOT to seek eviction for 90 days under the following circumstances:

Tenant must notify APM as soon as possible that the rent, or a portion of it,cannot be met and be prepared to show evidence of their qualifying circumstances.

Tenant must be in compliance with all other aspects of their lease agreement and AA Rules

As I am sure everyone understands, the bills of running an apartment complex don’t stop so those who are able to pay are expected to continue paying their rent, ontime. This includes those on METRO, disability or fixed income, and those receiving assistance provided by the Federal Government in response to this crisis. Those that can pay, will help us help those who can’t.

Not since World War II has this nation been tested in the scope that it is today. The latest information is that this can last 6-18 months and come in “waves” so it is reasonable to assume that most tenants will need assistance at some point in the next 6-18 months. Rest assured that if you pay in good faith when you can, we will be here to help you should the day come that you can’t as we get through this crisis together.

As a reminder I also am personally asking everyone to make the complex livable for all families as more people are staying home. This includes not allowing smoke of any kind in the common areas or other units, keeping the noise down and allowing your dogs to relieve themselves ONLY in the pet area by the dumpsters as well as PICKING UP AFTER YOUR DOG.

Should you have any questions at all, or if there’s anything you feel I can do to help your family further, feel free to call me directly at (833) 276-6446 extension 4. Please keep in mind I am located in California so there is a time difference of 3 hours.

Thank you for making the Alger Arms a better place to live, especially in these trying times.

Jim Alger

Managing Director