Please support the Senior Services Levy

I was born and raised in Crawford County. Ten years ago my health caused me to make severe life changes and I feared I would never be able to work again. Just as the Crawford County Council on Aging has provided a much-needed lifeline for our local seniors, it did the same for me. I was hired by the Crawford County Council on Aging as the site manager for congregate meals at the Galion location.

As meals are being delivered to home-bound individuals, I serve seniors who have registered through the Crawford County Council on Aging for a meal and are able to come to the Golden Age Center, either through their own means or by using the Crawford County Council on Aging transportation service. I can assure you this: This is as much a valuable service to me as it is to the seniors who are enjoying a nutritious meal and socialization. For me, it provides an opportunity to be of service to others by simply waiting on them for a short time they are in my care. Being a volunteer for home-delivered meals is also a wonderful opportunity for citizens to give back to the community. In what appears to be a small gesture, it is a huge act of kindness to our seniors. Some days the delivery of their meals may be the only visitor they see, and it may provide a check to be sure they aren’t in need of medical assistance. We can thank our seniors for all they have done to make our communities a better place to live by voting yes on the Senior Services Levy on March 17.

The Crawford County Council on Aging is requesting a renewal of 1.0 mill of an existing levy, which expires in December, with a modest .75 mill increase. The annual cost of the owner of a $100,000 home will be $58.44 a year. That is only $4.87 per month. The benefits of senior services are enormous considering the limited cost. It would provide home delivered meals; congregate meals, home-care services, transportation and information and referral services.

As a community, we have the responsibility to take care of the elderly. I would encourage all citizens to give this serious consideration when voting on March 17. Give our seniors the support they deserve by voting yes on the Senior Services Levy. After all, someday — sooner than we think — we ourselves will be senior citizens.

#SupportOurSeniors

Trudy Kempf

Nutrition Meal Site Manager (Galion)

Crawford County Council on Aging, Inc.