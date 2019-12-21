NCSC Foundation supports OACC effort to encourage local donations that impact student success

North Central State College Foundation proudly supports OACC effort to encourage local donations that impact student success

MANSFIELD — North Central State College has more than 4,000 students. NC State graduates are employed throughout the region in countless businesses and service organizations.

Dorey Diab, president of NC State is grateful for the leadership of OACC, “While attending a meeting with the presidents of the community colleges in Ohio, we began discussing the need for more scholarships. That discussion evolved into a larger conversation where many community colleges had a desire to increase their partnerships with local employers. That is something we’ve enjoyed here at NC State for many years. We have countless committed partners who help shape our curriculum so that graduates are ready to meet the needs of their companies. In return, they provide real world opportunities for students through internships.”

“But we are always looking for more scholarship dollars and partnership opportunities. Nearly 80% of our students receive financial aid, and the scholarships provided by our Foundation are a huge part of those awards.”

Christine Copper is the executive director of the North Central State College Foundation. “OACC is right on. This is the time of year we reach out to our donors and see if there is any opportunity to provide an additional gift that will mean so much to our students. The information provided from the OACC reinforces the meaningful contributions graduates of community colleges are making across Ohio. We couldn’t agree more, and hope others will recognize the leadership NC State graduates provide to area employers.”

To connect with the North Central State College Foundation, contact:

Christine Copper, executive director NCSC Foundation & Government Relations

ccopper@ncstatecollege.edu or 419-755-475