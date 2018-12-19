Galion resident shares thoughts on her hometown

I was was born and raised in Galion, raised my children here, and moved to Florida for 20 years. I recently moved back and here are some thoughts in rhyming couplet pentammeter.
Galion
I love living in Galion for reasons
First, Florida had no real seasons
Summer here open windows and fresh air
Cool comforting nights to sleep like a bear
Three warm days then one or two colder
Warning that summer is growing older
I have missed the colorful autumn trees
The sight of leaves falling in the crisp breeze
Aren’t they supposed to fall by November?
Guess I’ve been gone too long to remember
Now I remember what mess the leaves make
But I’m not sure what I’ve done with the rake
Then there’s the lovely white stuff we call snow
Some dread it but I think it’s beautiful
Another reason I love living here
Is that my family and old friends are near
I even like the days when there’s no sun
I can make soup to share with someone
Or bake an apple pie, or maybe two
Then I’ll have one for me and one for you
I love that I may run into a friend
Even make plans to do something with them
I’m happy to say the pace is slower
I can call friends and invite them over
Twenty years sounds like a long time to roam
A long time to find; there’s no place like home.
Marjorie L. Miller
