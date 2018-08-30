Ohio Supreme Court Justice to speak at Ashbrook Center luncheon

ASHLAND — Ohio Supreme Court Justice Patrick F. Fischer will provide a Constitution Day lecture on the topic “Why All Judges Must Matter to You” at the Ashbrook Center’s Major Issues Lecture Series. The event will be held on Monday, Sept. 17, at 12 noon in Myers Convocation Center on the Ashland University campus.

Tickets for this lunch and lecture event are $20 per person or $160 for a table of eight. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Carrie Clever at cclever@ashbrook.org or 419-289-5411.

Justice Patrick F. Fischer began his six-year term on the Supreme Court of Ohio on Jan. 1, 2017, following his election in November 2016. Previously, he was elected to serve as a judge on the Ohio First District Court of Appeals in 2010, and was re-elected in 2012.

Fischer’s legal career spans more than 30 years. After graduating from Harvard Law School and Harvard College, he began his legal career as a clerk for U.S. District Court Judge William Bertelsman. In 1987, he moved into private practice and quickly built a stellar reputation as a practicing attorney.

As a respected member of the legal community, Fischer has previously served in leadership roles for the Ohio Bar Association, the Cincinnati Bar Association, and the Ohio Supreme Court’s Commission on Professionalism.

Aside from his legal career, Fischer also serves the public as a member of several Cincinnati-area non-profit boards. He was a founding member of the Cincinnati Children’s Museum.

The Ashbrook Center, located on the campus of Ashland University, seeks to restore and strengthen the capacities of the American people for constitutional self-government. Ashbrook teaches students and teachers across the country what America is and what she represents in the long history of the world.

